Horrifying Details Of Murdered Oklahoma Moms' Final Moments 

These poor women. Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley‘s final moments are so horrifying.

If you’ve been following the case, the women were reported missing in April when their car was found abandoned in Oklahoma — with “pools” of blood in it. Two weeks later, they were found dead in a freezer in Texas County. Tifany Adams, 54, her boyfriend Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Cole Twombly, 50, Cora Twombly, 44, and Paul Grice were all arrested and charged with murder in connection to the deaths.

Last month, the Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner’s summary report determined they died of multiple blunt force trauma — but now the full details have been released and it paints a more gruesome picture of their final moments.

In the full medical examiner’s report released on Thursday, it was determined both women were stabbed multiple times and sustained wounds on their heads and faces. They also both sustained multiple defensive wounds — they tried to fight back against their attackers, and they fought hard.

Veronica’s fingers were “sliced multiple times” indicating she tried to defend herself by grabbing the blade of a knife with her bare hands to keep from being stabbed. Yikes. The 27-year-old (above, left) also had sharp wounds on her head, torso, and legs.

Meanwhile, Jilian, 39 (above, right), was stabbed in her cheek and had sharp force injuries on her jaw and temple. She was stabbed seven times and had two other sharp force injuries. Due to a “devastating” injury to her spine, it is believed she likely lost the ability to move her body below her head and the ability to breathe on her own, presumably leading to a “very rapid” death from asphyxiation.

Each woman had signs of stun gun injuries on the back of their necks as well, but it’s unclear if this was from an attempt to subdue them before the stabbing attacks.

What horrific ways to go. It’s so sick to think anyone could do this to them…

As we’ve covered, those charged with the murders are part of an anti-government religious group known as “God’s Misfits” (the group has denounced the crime). Veronica was in the middle of a custody battle over her kids with their paternal grandmother, Tifany Adams. She had enlisted her friend Jilian to come with her as a supervisor while she visited her children, who were currently in Tifany’s care while their father was in rehab. Tifany reportedly wanted Veronica dead for weeks.

Such a devastating situation. May they rest in peace!

[Image via Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation/Facebook]