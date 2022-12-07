My Mom Lied To Me! Plus, Getting Drunk! Me - Not Her! | Perez Hilton

Perez’s life feels like a soap opera right now. Going through a lot. Work issues. Drama with our mama. Adulting in general. It feels like it’s crushing us. Thankfully, though, P is incredibly resilient and resourceful. AND he decided to treat himself to a night on the town with his best friend! Our first cocktails in three months. It was… quite the adventure! We take you with us and fill you in on all that’s been happening! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

