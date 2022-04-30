Country Music Star Naomi Judd Dead At 76

The music industry has lost another legend.

Naomi Judd, one half of the country duo The Judds, passed away at the age of 76. Her daughter Ashley Judd announced her death in a statement posted on Instagram Saturday, writing:

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

The iconic singer’s husband, Larry Strickland, also issued a statement to People, saying:

“Naomi Judd’s family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time.”

So sad…

As fans know, The Judds earned fourteen No.1 songs over their decades-long career. They won five Grammys for their hits Mama He’s Crazy, Why Not Me, Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days), Give A Little Love, and Love Can Build A Bridge. In 1991, the family act stopped performing after Naomi was diagnosed with hepatitis.

However, she and her daughter Wynonna Judd performed together for the first time in over 20 years in a televised appearance at the CMT Music Awards. The mother-daughter duo were also set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and later begin a final tour in September.

Our hearts go out to the Judd family during this difficult time.

[Image via TODAY/YouTube]