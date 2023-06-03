Natalie Portman Posted About A ‘Grieving Wife’ One Day Before Husband Benjamin Millepied’s Affair Was Exposed!

Was Natalie Portman dropping hints about her marriage problems before her husband Benjamin Millepied’s shocking affair was exposed?

On Thursday, the 41-year-old actress took to Instagram to give her followers a peek at the latest book she’s been reading – and innerestingly enough, it’s about a “grieving wife” discovering the truths about her partner’s life. Natalie wrote in the caption alongside a selfie of herself holding the book Biography of X by Catherine Lacey:

“When X, a polarizing and elusive artist, drops dead in her office, her grieving wife sets out to uncover the truth of X’s life. Part narrative fiction, part fake biography — Catherine Lacey’s Biography of X already feels wholly original and I can’t wait to discuss with you all. #JuneBookPick @catherinelacey_”

Hmm. “Grieving wife” and uncovering “the truth” about a significant other’s life?! We cannot help but wonder if she picked this book due to what’s going on in her life right now! For those who haven’t heard, it came out on Friday that Natalie recently found out that Benjamin was having an affair with the 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne. Ugh!!

According to Page Six sources, the couple broke up for a brief period last year but managed to reconcile after working through their issues. However, the Black Swan star’s world was rocked once again when she reportedly discovered in early March that the 45-year-old ballet dancer was cheating on her with Camille.

It’s unclear when Benjamin’s affair with Camille began. But sources told Page Six that he and Natalie were going through a rough patch ever since she filmed May December in November. And now, the two – who share 12-year-old Aleph and 6-year-old Amalia – are once again fighting to save their marriage due to his infidelity. An insider told Page Six:

“They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family. She is incredibly private. Her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids.”

Basically, don’t expect her to be talking publicly about this debacle — whether it be on social media or to outlets. But could we expect some more not-so-subtle hints about her marriage woes in the future?

Despite Benjamin “doing everything he can” to work things out with Natalie, he seems to be still hanging out with his alleged mistress! The French magazine Voici published photos that show Camille and him heading into his office separately on May 24. Two hours later, they left the building 10 minutes apart. Seriously? They allegedly continued to carry out this illicit relationship even after Natalie found out?! Awful. So much for trying to do whatever he can to get her to forgive him…

Reactions to the affair bombshell, Perezcious readers? Do you think Natalie was leaving hints about it on social media? Let us know in the comments below!

