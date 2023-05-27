Did Lisa Vanderpump Know About Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss' Affair? She Says…

Lisa Vanderpump is setting the record straight before part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion drops!

For those who don’t know, a report came out from Variety this month that the Vanderpump Rules producers put the cast contract re-negotiations on pause for now. Why is that? According to executive producer Alex Baskin, the cast needed to take a breather from the show after filming the reunion in March. He shared that “new information” was brought to light about Scandoval during the taping. And the details apparently are so juicy that the group needs to watch the entire three-part reunion first before deciding whether they want to return for season 11. Baskin explained:

“I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space. I had thought that we needed cameras on them right away. And I now think we need a minute.”

Whoa! It must be a pretty big revelation if they’re unsure if cast members would come back! And considering Baskin said some of the cast members do not know this detail yet, it must be revealed during either Sandoval, Raquel, or Ariana Madix’s one-on-one interviews with reunion host Andy Cohen.

Of course, once this report dropped, the rumor mill ran amok on social media about what this shocking revelation could be. One idea that’s been swirling around? That Lisa knew about the affair for months and kept it a secret from Ariana!

Now that would be a jaw-dropping revelation. We can imagine the cast would need a second to reevaluate whether they’d stay on the show for season 11 – if it was true. But it seems fans need to go back to the drawing board because Lisa has shut down the rumors! She took to Twitter on Saturday to address the speculation and swore she found out right before the cheating scandal made headlines in March:

“Ok ..no I didn’t know…until a minute before you all did…I wish I would’ve tho.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added:

“I know the revelation …but it ain’t that.”

Ugh, Lisa! Fans are no doubt dying to know what it could be! Another theory we can scratch off the list is that Raquel is expecting a child with Sandoval. Baskin confirmed to Page Six that “she’s not pregnant,” noting he’s been in communication with her team and family since she entered a mental health facility:

“I have not directly spoken with her. She’s been a little bit cut off. We’ve gotten good reports back from her team — who are taking care of her — and from her family as well. I think it’s a good thing for her to take a minute down and sort of assess where she is.”

So it looks like we’ll have to wait for the rest of the reunion episodes to drop to find out. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Did you initially believe the speculation that Lisa knew about Scandoval all along? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]