Former NFL Star Arrested For PEEING ON FELLOW AIRPLANE PASSENGER!!

Former NFL star Gosder Cherilus was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly peed on a fellow airline passenger on a Delta Airlines flight from Boston, Massachusetts to Dublin, Ireland.

Cherilus, who is 40 years old, played as an offensive lineman for several teams in the pro football league from 2008 through 2017. And at one point, he was the highest-paid player at his position in the entire league! So, he was quite a well-known star during his playing days. But now, he’s becoming known for something much, much worse.

Related: Ariana Madix’s Estranged Brother Arrested In HUGE Airport Pot Smuggling Bust! Holy S**t!

According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly and others on Monday, Cherilus was taken into custody at Boston’s Logan Airport on Saturday after causing a disturbance on the Delta flight to Dublin. The flight was already in the air, and was forced to turn around and go back to Logan so that cops could arrest the ex-NFL star.

The issue came about when Cherilus allegedly PEED ON ANOTHER PASSENGER in the middle of the overnight flight!! The disgusting act was (rightfully) enough to turn the plane around and return to Boston so that he could face arrest. According to TMZ, the former offensive lineman was confronted by officers on board the plane once it landed back in Boston. An insider told the outlet that Cherilus was “irate and uncooperative” with officers at being told to get off the flight and face arrest.

He eventually complied, and was booked into jail on charges of disorderly conduct and disturbing a flight crew. Per Boston 25 News, Delta quickly released a statement about the diverted flight and the arrest:

“Delta Flight 154 from Boston to Dublin on August 17 returned to Boston Logan due to an unruly customer and was met by law enforcement. Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”

The rest of the passengers on the plane were rebooked on a Sunday flight, and arrived in Dublin on Monday morning — 24 hours after they were scheduled to get there. Annoying! But obvi, the real story here is Cherilus.

On Monday, he was arraigned on the aforementioned charges in East Boston District Court, and then released on $2,500 bail. He has been ordered to stay away from drugs and alcohol as his case is being processed, and was also told to stay away from the alleged victim and any airline travel prior to his next court date on October 11.

Late on Monday morning, he took to X (Twitter) and blamed the incident on taking “a sleeping medication that I don’t normally use” due to a lengthy flight delay leading up to the aborted trip to Dublin:

Wow.

As we noted up top, Cherilus was a big star in the league for a long time. After the Detroit Lions drafted him in 2008, he played for them for three seasons before signing a $35 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts. That contract made him the highest-paid right tackle in football at the time. He played a few more years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well, before retiring in 2017. Currently, he owns a cannabis company in Boston along with former Lions teammates Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims.

What a crazy story. Truly, a travel nightmare. Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…

[Image via Sports Talk Florida/YouTube]