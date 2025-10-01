Eric Dane Spotted In Wheelchair As Insider Shares Heartbreaking Update On 'Devastating' ALS Battle

Eric Dane, beloved by fans around the world for his role as McSteamy on Grey’s Anatomy, was spotted this week in a wheelchair at a Washington, DC airport — and the sighting marked a visible and emotional turn in his harrowing battle with ALS.

The 52-year-old actor, who first publicly revealed his diagnosis with the terminal disease in April, appeared noticeably frail while sitting in the wheelchair as an aide helped him through the terminal.

For longtime admirers of the charismatic actor, the sight was difficult to process. And doubly so given that Dane was seen walking just a few weeks ago on September 16, according to DailyMail.com. Which, just… ugh. The pace of ALS is as unforgiving as it is heartbreaking.

When asked by a photographer at the airport if he had a message for his fans, Dane spoke up in a noticeably rough tone while struggling to articulate his words. Nevertheless, he managed to share a brief but moving sentiment.

The photog asked:

“What would you say to your fans who are hoping everything is okay?”

And Dane answered:

“Keep the faith, man.”

ALS — which is short for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — is a progressive and incurable neurological disease that robs people of their physical functions. It’s the same illness that claimed baseball legend Lou Gehrig, whose name is very commonly attached to it even today. It also took the life of Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall, as well as SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg, physicist Stephen Hawking, and most recently, music icon Roberta Flack.

Dane admitted just a few months ago that he was starting to worry about the weakness in his legs. Since then, the disease seems to have progressed quickly. According to a source in the know who spoke with the DM about it, Eric’s journey has been nothing short of difficult.

The insider explained:

“This diagnosis has been devastating and as much as Eric has leaned on his Jewish faith to get through it all, it has been his family and friends that have really stepped up and have made him feel loved.”

Those closest to Dane have watched the toll ALS is taking, too. And not only on his body, but on his emotions and spirit — even as he tries to stay strong. The insider added:

“Because all through this, it just keeps getting worse and is very sad, but Eric is trying to put on as much of a brave face as possible because he wants to enjoy what he has now because he now knows with his full heart that tomorrow isn’t promised.”

And even amid this devastating chapter, the Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy icon is holding onto hope and focusing on what really matters: the time he has left with the people who matter most. The source summed it up:

“He wants to live life and he doesn’t want people grieving him or for him while he is going through this terrible disease, he just wants the people in his life to be present and as happy as they can be, he wants to always surround himself with positivity, that is a major thing that is driving him nowadays.”

Seeing someone so vibrant, talented, and deeply admired endure such a devastating diagnosis is nothing short of gut-wrenching.

There’s just not much else to say. Ugh.

[Image via FayesVision/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]