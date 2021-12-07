Monique Coleman Reveals How HSM Co-Star Corbin Bleu Supported Her After Miscarriage

After she suffered a miscarriage, at least Monique Coleman wasn’t in it alone.

In a new interview with People, the High School Musical alum admitted that she was going through an extraordinarily tough time following her pregnancy loss before filming the new Lifetime movie A Christmas Dance Reunion, in which she reunited with fellow HSM alum Corbin Bleu. Thankfully, her co-star was there to help her get through it.

Monique, who also revealed in 2019 that she had a miscarriage, explained that production on the holiday film took place in Fall 2020, and thought she “was going to be doing the movie pregnant.” She shared:

“If I was pregnant, I was excited to be with Corbin and [his wife] Sasha because I knew that they would be able to carry me and hold me through that experience. And when I wasn’t, they were also able to be there for me in a way that I can’t even really describe.”

Tragically, life had other plans — and to make matters worse, Coleman was forced to stay in a room by herself at the time because of the production’s COVID protocols.

Related: Whitney Port Shares Touching Personal Update Days After Revealing Miscarriage

But as she had explained, the star was still able to lean on the 32-year-old actor and his wife Sasha Clements. The 41-year-old actress explained:

“We were in quarantine in our respective rooms, but to be able to talk to them about that and to bond with them in this really difficult time where I’m alone in a room by myself, but not to feel alone, was just so special.”

The Disney alum, who married Walter Jordan in 2012, noted how Corbin and Sasha even lit a candle in her honor on October 15, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. They also sent her a photo and a prayer, and told her they were thinking of her.

Back in 2019, Monique channeled her other miscarriage into art. On Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day of that year, she took to Instagram to share a short dance piece she filmed, writing in the caption:

“On August 7, 2019 I had a miscarriage. For the first time in my life, I couldn’t string together eloquent enough words to express what I had been through in a meaningful and impactful way. However, when I learned that 1 in 4 women experiences this devastating and unexplainable loss I knew I couldn’t remain silent. I decided to use the language of dance to say what I couldn’t with words… I pray that this piece promotes brave conversation & healing and above all makes our spirit baby proud #UNBORNtribute.”

Monique and Corbin’s new film is out on Lifetime now, where fans can see how their close relationship holds even more meaning now.

[Image via Instagram]