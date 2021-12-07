Alyssa Scott Mourns Death Of Son Zen With Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute

Alyssa Scott is mourning after an unimaginable tragedy, the loss of the 5-month-old son she shared with Nick Cannon.

Just after the talk show host announced Tuesday that Zen passed away on Sunday following a battle with brain cancer, the model took to her Instagram to share some intimate videos and photos in her baby boy’s honor.

The first clip (seen in the second slide below) shows a close-up of the newborn after waking up from a nap. Off-camera, the momma asks him:

“Hi. You slept pretty good. Did you have lots of dreams? What were you dreaming about?”

Awww…

So heartbreaking…

Another video, likely sent to the actor, shows the boy lying on his back with his eyes wide open. Scott narrates:

“Can you say, ‘Good morning daddy?’ Say, ‘I love you.’ Say, ‘I love you so much.’ Good job, and he loves you too! You tell him we’re going to go on a walk right now? Okay, tell him, ‘Bye-bye’ Say, ‘Bye-bye, daddy!’”

Alyssa also shared a sweet, sweet photo of the baby boy sleeping on socials. Take a look:

The full IG uploads can be seen HERE, while they last.

This emotional tribute comes just minutes after Cannon opened up about the untimely loss on his daytime talk show Tuesday, sharing that Zen had been diagnosed with Hydrocephalus, a type of brain cancer that involves fluid in the head. After a stint in the hospital, which included brain surgery, the child passed away over the weekend. So, so sad. Our hearts are with all Zen’s loved ones in this difficult time.

R.I.P.

