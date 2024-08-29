Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell's Son Golden Is So Smart He's Starting 4th Grade At 7 Years Old! WHOA!

Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon raised a little brainiac!

Over the weekend, Brittany took to Instagram to share some milestone news for her and the Wild ‘n Out host’s oldest son: he’s starting fourth grade at just 7 years old! In a lengthy post, she gushed about her “bright babies,” which also include daughter Powerful Queen, 3, and son Rise Messiah, 22 months, gearing up for their big day. She wrote:

“Back to school for all of us!! My bright babies!! And my Rizzy who is already ready for school and had to jump in before we all were off!!”

She then raved about Golden’s advanced intelligence:

“Golden is 7 in 4th grade (yes he’s advanced and yes his emotional intelligence matches his cognitive intellect)”

Wow!! What a smart lil guy! We hope he’ll be OK hanging with all those 4th graders!

Related: Khloé Kardashian ‘Having A Really Hard Time’ With Daughter True Taking THIS Big Step!

She also added that “last year Golden ran for and was elected as his class representative,” so it’s clear that this kid has big ambitions already! Good for him!

As for Powerful Queen, she wrote:

“our Pretty Pow is already in Pre-K big kids class! Weee so proud!! … Miss Pow is quite popular 🙂 so they are doing well — can’t wait for this year and what they will do!”

How exciting! She’s clearly doing something right as a momma! See her full post (below):

Let’s go, Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen!!

Reactions??

[Images via Brittany Bell/Instagram & The Pivot Podcast/YouTube]