Nick Cannon Really Is Practicing Celibacy After Birth Of Seventh Child!

Nick Cannon is taking a break after all.

Having seven kids isn’t exactly headline worthy on its own, but when four of them are born within a year each other (to three different mothers), it might attract some attention. So it is with the Wild ‘N’ Out alum’s brood: he’s the proud papa of twins Monroe and Moroccan (with Mariah Carey), Golden and Powerful Queen (with Brittany Bell), twins Zion and Zillion Heir (with Abby De La Rosa), and Zen (with Alyssa Scott).

Related: Nick Says Monogamy Is Against Feminism, And Twitter Is NOT Buying It!

The TV personality’s prolific procreation has made a lot of headlines over the past year, and it sounds like he’s had enough of this particular spotlight. (And maybe enough of crying newborns.)

He recently revealed that his therapist suggested celibacy, and shockingly it sounds like he’s finally taking that professional advice! During an interview on Revolt’s Drink Champs, he declared:

“I told you, man, I’m celibate right now. … I’m going to see if I could make it to 2022.”

When the hosts teased that he was “not really, kind of” going cold turkey, he argued:

“Nah, y’all said I ain’t really. I’m saying I’m going in.”

Honestly, taking a break after such a, ahem, productive year is probably a good idea. Although the 40-year-old may want to consider any of the good old fashioned birth control methods available to him, as well!

Elsewhere, the fecund father elaborated:

“I’m trying to chill out though. I’m chillin’, I’m kind of stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on. I have enough children, enough frolicking, I’m good right now. … I’m trying. I didn’t say I’m perfect.”

He added:

“I’m trying to be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be.”

In previous explanations of his fast-grown family, the Masked Singer host was adamant that none of his kids were accidents. And speaking with Entertainment Tonight last month, he suggested that he may not be finished either. He said:

“Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not.'”

Well, God’s plan aside, there are certain procedures you can look into if you really decide you’re done having babies. It may not withstand divine intervention, but it’s a good option. Just saying!

Related: Colin Jost’s Mom Does NOT Like His & Scarlett Johansson’s Baby’s Name

Regardless, he shared:

“I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked, but ask and you shall receive.”

Well, Nick is fortunate enough to be in a position to care for his large family, and it sounds like those kids are very well loved, too. Still, we’re sure it will be good for him to take a break and focus on being a dad, rather than becoming one. Best of luck, Nick!

[Image via Nick Cannon/YouTube]