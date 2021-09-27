Nick Cannon Has Been Told To 'Take A Break' From Sex After Welcoming 4 Children In A Year!

Nick Cannon has REALLY added to his family over the past year — and maybe now it’s time to take a bit of a break from having kids?!

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, the actor and TV host welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa back in June. A few weeks after that, he added son Zen (with model Alyssa Scott) to the clan.

The brood already includes daughter Powerful Queen, who he welcomed in December 2020 with Brittany Bell, who is also Cannon’s baby momma for 4-year-old son Golden. And of course, Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Whew!

So is Nick ready for a bit of a break?!

Speaking to ET at the end of last week, the Wild’N Out star admitted that he’s always had big family goals — literally and figuratively — and he wasn’t afraid to go after them:

“I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive.”

He certainly has received… It’s just that the rapid-fire arrivals earlier this year certainly caught fans off guard! People have been worried, what with so many new additions all at once AND the work schedule not slowing down, how he possibly could raise all these kids!

The 40-year-old clarified:

“But I’m not sitting out here planning it.”

That’s… kind of the problem, isn’t it? That he’s not practicing family planning, aka basic contraception? It sounds like the comic has never heard of it because he also tells the outlet:

“Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not.'”

So much for personal responsibility…

But it wasn’t just randos on the internet worried about Nick! He revealed even his own therapist was casually suggesting celibacy as a way to, ya know, keep him from adding more members of the family. Cannon said:

“My therapist says I should be celibate. OK, give me a break bus. I’ma take a break from having kids.”

Is he still joking? Or is he actually going to take a break??

We’re sure we’ll find out about it one way or the other as Nick is nothing if not an open book.

He addressed that, too, telling the outlet about his new talk show (which premieres on Monday, BTW with an episode featuring Kevin Hart, BTW), and the “intimate” way it’s set to bring his life to his fans.

Cannon explained:

“[I’ve] never been a person that’s shied away from talking about my life. But I want to refocus it on others. I’m gonna be talking for an hour each and every day, hopefully, people get to know me in a very intimate way. If I’m in the headlines the night before, I’m definitely talking about it the next morning.”

Whether that’s wise for his family or not, it should definitely make for some inneresting TV!

What do U think about Nick Cannon’s family goals, Perezcious readers? Think he’ll be having even more kids here sooner or later?

Share your takes on the Masked Singer host’s procreative productivity down in the comments (below)!

