Nick Cannon Reveals 'Favorite Baby Momma' During Andy Cohen's Plead The Fifth!

We all know Nick Cannon is a man of many mommas.

A few years after having twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, he went wild. He welcomed Golden in 2017 and then Powerful Queen in late 2o2o, both with Brittany Bell. Then just months later, over the Summer, he had twins with Abby De La Rosa and then made headlines by having a son with model Alyssa Scott just nine days later. Seven kids total, four baby mommas.

But who is his favorite??

The comedian invited Andy Cohen onto his show and borrowed the Watch What Happens Live host’s “Plead The Fifth” game. However, he also bravely let the Bravo boss turn it around on him!

Nick didn’t have a problem answering the worst performer on The Masked Singer (Honey Boo Boo‘s mother, Alana Thompson), but then Andy asked who the Drumline star’s “favorite baby momma” was.

The crowd immediately told him to plead, but Nick had an answer at the ready:

“I got this. I ain’t scared of you, Andy. My favorite baby momma is the next one.”

Huh?? He explained:

“Because some of my past ones could still be my next one.”

Boo! While saying his fave is whoever gives him the next baby makes sense, considering Nick’s drive to have more and more, it’s a real copout. Andy wasn’t having it either, saying:

“I don’t think that was a good answer.”

See the full game for more saucy Q&A (below)!

