Nick Cannon Says He Has Body Image Issues That Impact His Sex Life

Yes, even guys you think of as certified hotties can have insecurities.

Nick Cannon is known almost as much for being a ladies’ man as he is for his comedy chops… heck, moreso at this point. But even Mariah Carey‘s baby daddy has body image issues.

Related: Alyssa Scott Opens Up About ‘Grieving’ Loss Of Her & Nick’s Son During The Holidays

During a #ManPanel on his daytime talk show on Wednesday, the Drumline star welcomed Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Marriage Boot Camp‘s Dr. Ish Major, and comics Chris DeStefano and Rip Micheals about men’s insecurities in the bedroom. Nick admitted:

“I will tell you off the top — I definitely have an insecurity when it comes to being intimate.”

Yes, we’re just as shocked as you are. But it’s true! The comedian continued:

“I’ve been skinny all my life, therefore I never liked to be completely naked.”

So what does he do?

“It’s usually like, I hide under the covers. As much as I boast about being in shape.”

Wow, we’ve always thought of Nick as lean, but he’s also kinda ripped. We mean, see (above).

The Wild ‘n Out host — who does a regular “Get Fit With Nick” segment on his show — is actually really well known for his fitness. Back in 2018, GQ asked about his workout routine, and he talked about the mix of martial arts, weightlifting, and simple pushups that he used to stay fit. Heck, Men’s Health did a whole video on his home gym and creative workout routines. This is an in-shape man.

But it’s not what we think about his bod, it’s how he feels. And it’s most pronounced when he’s getting down and dirty:

“Women don’t think about that. That’s when we are at our most vulnerable, when we are making love. When we are tapping into our sensibilities of sensuality and spirituality. That’s when we are our most open.”

We don’t know about females not thinking about it — even more insecurities are thrust upon women by our society. If you express your feelings, we’re guessing you’ll come to a mutual understanding.

But also don’t be surprised if you just get told you’re actually really hot. We can quite often be our own biggest critics.

See what the other guys had to say on the topic (below):

Are YOU surprised Nick Cannon has body image issues?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Nick Cannon/YouTube/FayesVision/WENN.]