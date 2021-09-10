Why Stop At Seven?! Nick Cannon Vows To Keep Having Kids 'If God Sees It That Way'!

Nick Cannon sounds like he sure is prepared to keep having kids and growing his family — even though he already is the father of seven (!!!) children with multiple women.

Of course, as we’ve previously reported, it seems like the Wild ‘N Out actor and TV host has been celebrating the birth of a child every other month or so here for a while, including five children in the last twelve months, along with the twins he shares with superstar Mariah Carey. (Dem Babies are 10 years old now, can you believe it??)

But what number marks a good stopping point?! Or is he just going to keep on going on like this until he physically can’t do it any more?!

Related: Nick Cannon Says Monogamy Is Against Feminism — And Twitter Is DRAGGING HIM For It!

Well… the Drumline actor hasn’t gotten that far yet, evidently. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old was chopping it up with Harlem rapper Jim Jones, his co-star on the upcoming movie Miracles Across 125th Street, when Cannon dropped a bombshell concerning his thoughts about how many kids is too many kids.

Speaking to TMZ‘s street crew while with Jones, the San Diego native got very real about how many more kids he wants, saying:

“God willing, if God sees it that way — then that’s what I’m gonna keep doing.”

Um… wow!

Then, to double down, when asked for his secret to child rearing success, Cannon joked that he’s going to have to launch his own “sperm bank” to keep up with the supply and demand. Uhhh, OK, pal. Jeez!!!

Related: Abby De La Rosa Says Twins With Nick Cannon Was ‘Something We Were Manifesting’

Of course, as our readers are well aware, Cannon recently welcomed son Zen with model Alyssa Scott back on June 14.

Not even two full weeks before that, the proud papa became the father to twin boys Zion and Zillion, with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Over the past couple years, the California native has also welcomed two children with Miss Guam 2014 pageant winner Brittany Bell.

And of course, like we mentioned (above), he co-parents 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his popstar ex-wife.

Whew! That’s a lot! But it could have been more, as Cannon previously defended the amount of pregnancies, saying:

“Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant. You only live once.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

Is this too much, or can Cannon handle the responsibility of SO MANY children in his life?? Sound OFF with your take on all this down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN/Instagram]