Nick Cannon Claims Kim Kardashian LIED About Sex Tape When They Dated: ‘She Broke My Heart’

Still salty.

Nick Cannon is rehashing his romance with Kim Kardashian — and it sounds like he’s still not over one of her lies!

In a new interview for the Drink Champs podcast, the America’s Got Talent host opened up about his past fling with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. The duo dated from 2006 to 2007, ending just around the time Kim’s sex tape with Ray J was released. Cannon claimed the couple was getting “serious” as rumors of the scandalous vid were circulating. While he was “really into” the reality star, he admitted she “broke his heart.”

The dad of seven suggested the biggest reason the lovers couldn’t make it work (and why he left so broken-hearted) was because his girlfriend at the time wasn’t being honest with him! Even when he asked point-blank about the sex tape (which was filmed in 2002 and released in 2007), he said:

“It started being all these rumors going around that it was this tape. When I asked her about it, she denied it.”

What made the whole thing worse was the Wild ’n Out lead had been given a heads up by Ray before the video dropped! He reminisced on a time he and the 40-year-old were out and ran into the musician on the street. Awkward! Nick shared:

“I was holding [Kim’s] hand and literally from across the street, he was like, ‘You ain’t gonna wanna keep holding her hand soon, watch!’”

The warning went right over his head at the time:

“And I’m thinking he’s just hating. And I’m wondering why he said that, and then there started to be these little rumors around that there was this tape.”

It wasn’t long before the sex tape came out and Nick called it quits, recalling:

“I just knew at the time, all my team was like, ‘Abort mission.’”

“Abort mission??”

Uhhh, that doesn’t sound like he was all that into or “serious” with Kim TBH. We get that it was a crazy time to be attached to her, but someone really in love might have stuck it out a little longer. For what it’s worth, the SKIMS founder has insisted the duo weren’t even serious, telling Complex in 2007:

“[We were] never really a couple.”

LOLz! Some men weren’t afraid to link up with the starlet after that controversy. As Perezcious readers know, the Kardashian dated Reggie Bush and later married Kris Humphries in 2011. They split after 72 days. The next year, she began dating Kanye West and the duo now share four kids, though they’re also getting divorced now.

As for Nick, he fell head over heels for Mariah Carey before they broke up after having two kids. He’s gone on to have an impressive amount of children in the last year alone. So, they each got their happily ever afters (for a time being, at least)!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Nick’s heart was really broken after this?? Also, why’s he bringing it up now? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

