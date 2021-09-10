Nicki Minaj Drops Out Of VMAs After Husband Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

Sorry, Barbz. Nicki Minaj is no longer performing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards — and it might be due to the latest development in her husband Kenneth Petty’s legal drama.

While chatting with fans on social media Thursday, the 38-year-old rapper revealed she had planned on performing at the award show on Sunday night but decided to pull out just days before the event. Shouting out producer Bruce Gillmer, the Super Bass artist (vaguely) said:

“I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV. Thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby.”

Minaj originally was not announced as one of the artists set to grace the stage at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center, so the news completely shocked some of her followers and left them wondering why she suddenly dropped out. Well, as we mentioned before, it may have something to do with the fact that her husband could be going back to prison.

The tweet came shortly after Petty pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California during a virtual court hearing on Thursday. In records obtained by People, if given the maximum sentence at his next hearing on January 24, 2022, the 43-year-old could face up to 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

As you may recall, Petty was arrested in March 2020 after he never registered as a sex offender in California when he relocated from New York in 2019. He previously was convicted of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl more than two decades ago, for which he served around four years in prison. Additionally, Petty was required by law to place his name on a local sex offender list whenever he moves — something he obviously failed to do.

Following his arrest, he pleaded not guilty and posted $100,000 bail. Kenneth later filed a lawsuit to have his name removed from the state of New York’s Sex Offender Registry List once and for all, claiming the label has caused him “a lot of problems” during his relocation across the country. Furthermore, this also comes as his victim Jennifer Hough sued him and Nicki for threatening and harassing her into taking back her allegations. To say this is all messy would be a massive understatement!

