Nicola Peltz Didn't Just Skip Selena Gomez’s Bachelorette Party -- They Had A HUGE Falling Out, Claims Source! Over Someone's Behavior...

This friendship is really over…

Selena Gomez just celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and it looked like a blast! She and her closest pals drank, partied, watched Wedding Crashers, and spent A LOT of time in bikinis!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Sure, her bestie Taylor Swift didn’t seem to be there, but otherwise she was joined by pretty much all her other closest friends. But one was noticeably absent — Nicola Peltz Beckham!

Selena, Nicola, and Brooklyn Beckham used to be so close they called themselves a “throuple”! But lately, fans have noticed they no longer post about or with each other, signaling yet another rift for the Beckhams. And it turns out there has been a massive feud unfolding behind closed doors! The Disney Channel alum hasn’t spoken to the heiress “in months,” according to a new report! And the reason is messy!

Speaking to The US Sun earlier this month, a source spilled that the pair had a major falling out:

“They’ve had arguments and have been distant for many months now – they don’t even talk any more.”

Oh, no!

What was the issue? Unfortunately, it sounds like Selly’s high-profile romance with Benny Blanco threw a wedge in the dynamic — because Nicola was trying to take advantage of their popularity! The source said:

“Selena has been truly disappointed with Nicola and Brooklyn for a while now. Last year, she noticed Nicola’s behaviour toward her and Benny turned into a constant quest for attention.”

Ouch. That’s a s**tty feeling.

The Only Murders in the Building star put up with this as long as she could — until she got sick of being treated so poorly! The confidant elaborated:

“There were many tense moments, for example, during dinners and lunches, where Nicola would try to sit where photographers could get the best angle, and she wasn’t very nice to Selena if people weren’t paying enough attention to her. Selena herself doesn’t care much for attention, but she doesn’t like it when someone acts like a ‘bratty teen’ and tries to push people aside.”

“Bratty teen”?! Brutal!

This comes as Nicola and Brooklyn have been feuding with the Beckham family — so much that David and Victoria weren’t invited to the couple’s vow renewal earlier this month. Selena was also MIA at the meaningful event, and according to this source she plans to keep her distance for a while:

“Selena and Benny are very simple people who enjoy simple things, while Nicola and Brooklyn have turned into divas who always want the last word and think they’re right about everything. Selena got tired of it. She decided to distance herself from them and live her life the way she wants.”

Oof.

They’re really not on the same page anymore! Seems like Brooklyn and Nicola are pushing everyone away… Sad! But not all friendships are meant to last forever.

Thoughts? Think they’ll ever reconcile? Sound OFF (below)!

