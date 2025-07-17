Nicolas Cage Recalls Brief Romance With Sarah Jessica Parker - And Why It Ended! Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker WERE a thing, but… Related Posts Sarah Jessica Parker CONFIRMS Costar Romance Rumor... RIGHT Before Matthew Broderick! Wow! Sarah Jessica Parker Was Left 'Sobbing' As She Was Bullied For Her Looks At Height Of Sex And The City Fame Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick’s Three Kids Are All Grown Up In Rare Pics! Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick’s Son Shares Rare Peek At Family Life With Vacation Snaps! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 16, 2025 23:29pm PDT Share This Categories Matthew Broderick Nicolas Cage PerezTV Sarah Jessica Parker