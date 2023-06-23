Why Sarah Jessica Parker Was ‘Angry & Embarrassed’ During Relationship With Robert Downey Jr.

Sarah Jessica Parker is looking back on her relationship with Robert Downey Jr. — and sadly it isn’t all rosy.

Once upon a time in Tinseltown, before they went on to star in their career-defining roles, Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw and The Avengers’ Tony Stark were a pretty serious couple. If you don’t remember, SJP and RDJ were in a long-term relationship for the better part of the ‘80s and even into the ‘90s. But looking back, the 58-year-old actress doesn’t have ALL positive memories.

While sitting down for a profile with The New Yorker Monday, Sarah admitted she felt “angry and embarrassed” during her relationship with the Sherlock Holmes actor, who was in a pretty infamous battle with substance abuse at the time. She explained:

“People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time. That made me angry and embarrassed me.”

The two eventually split in 1991 after seven years together. Robert went on to get sober eventually — in 2003. At the end of the day, though, even if her relationship with the Marvel star had its downs, she still considers him a major part of her life:

“We were together for a long time. He was the first person that I lived with.”

She added:

“His career was really just beginning. I was so proud to see his success and, you know, watch him grow professionally.”

Downey Jr. also acknowledged his relationship with Sarah through a rep in the interview, sharing he has “great respect” for her.

Aww, that’s really sweet. The two pretty much grew up together in Hollywood through some of their most formative years, so we’re not surprised they hold each other near and dear in their hearts.

Sarah had previously opened up about their relationship in 2018 interview with People. She shared at the time:

“There was a huge amount of time spent making sure he was OK. And I didn’t do anything. I didn’t know for a long time. I was like, ‘Why is his heart beating so fast? Don’t do so many push-ups before bed!’”

That must have been exhausting…

RDJ also touched on their relationship in a 2008 interview with Parade, admitting Sarah was “so miffed when [he] didn’t get [his] act together.” He shared:

“She provided me a home and understanding. She tried to help me. … I was in love with Sarah Jessica … and love clearly was not enough.”

Sarah ultimately married Matthew Broderick in 1997, and the two have been going strong ever since. They share 20-year-old son James and 14-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha. For Robert’s part, he wed ex-wife Deborah Falconer in 1992, and the two welcomed 29-year-old son Indio the following year. The two eventually divorced, and the Oppenheimer star remarried with producer Susan Levin in 2005, a union which seems to have seen Robert through his healthiest years. The two share 11-year-old son Exton and 8-year-old daughter Avri.

It sounds like everything worked out in the end. We’re so happy to hear the two speak positively about one another through it all.

