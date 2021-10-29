Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Son James' 19th Birthday With 'Bittersweet' Post & Rare New Photo -- LOOK!

Sarah Jessica Parker is in her feels!

On Thursday, the momma took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her eldest child James in honor of his 19th birthday. But rather than just gush about the Brown University student, she used the moment to reflect on how “bittersweet” it is to see her baby grow up and not be there with him on his special day. Aww!

Along with a close-up shot of the teen, the Sex and The City star mused:

“He is 19. Today. He doesn’t wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell. New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings.”

Someone get us some tissues!!

The actress, who shares James with husband Matthew Broderick, also called him her “Scorpio,” “Oct baby,” and “our JW,” adding:

“On this one, it’s bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays.”

Check out the full birthday tribute and see a glimpse of the teen (below)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Happy birthday, James!! Hope it was a fantastic day!

