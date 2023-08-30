Sarah Jessica Parker Adopted That AJLT Rescue Kitten FOR REAL!

Sarah Jessica Parker has a new feline in her life!

In season two of the Sex And the City revival And Just Like That… fans watched the 58-year-old actress’ character Carrie Bradshaw adopt the CUTEST kitty named Shoe. The good news for all Shoe lovers is that SJP grew so fond of the little guy, she decided to adopt him in real life! Aww!

On Instagram Tuesday, the Hocus Pocus star shared a carousel of adorable photos of her new cat, and revealed his official name outside of the studio is Lotus! She took him in with hubby Matthew Broderick alongside their other cats:

“His off-camera name is Lotus. He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety. Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila whom we adopted in May 2022. If he looks familiar, that’s because he is. X, SJ”

Ch-ch-check out those sweet snaps (below):

Love, love, love!

It seems like Lotus is getting along with his siblings pretty well, too — just look at them all huddled around their bowl! This adoption came as no surprise to Evan Ross Katz, who hosts a podcast and does a newsletter on all things AJLT, who predicted Sarah had taken the kitty in! She even commented under her own post, writing:

“You weren’t wrong @evanrosskatz. X, SJ”

To which Evan said he was sent into “cardiac arrest” to hear the acting icon keeps up with his newsletter! LOLz!

What do U think about Sarah’s new addition to the fam, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Max/YouTube/Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram]