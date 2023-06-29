Sarah Jessica Parker Describes Falling In Love With Matthew Broderick: 'We Were Both Seeing Other People'

Sarah Jessica Parker is looking back on her love story with Matthew Broderick!

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday, the 58-year-old actress opened up about her relationship with her hubby of 26 years and recalled their journey to falling in love. She told host Howard Stern that the two were first told about one another by the filmmaker Andrew Bergman, who kept insisting they meet at some point. So we can thank him for planting the seeds for their romance! However, they never officially met until one night when Sarah went out with her brother and other people to grab a slice of piece and see Robin Williams‘ 1991 film The Fisher King. Despite the sparks flying between them at the time, the Sex and the City alum and Matthew couldn’t start anything at first. Why? They were unfortunately with other people! Ugh! Sarah remembered:

“We were both seeing other people, so it was illegal, and we stayed away from one another. We understood that we had to do right by the other people and break up officially.”

Once the pair ended things with their respective partners (presumably Robert Downey Jr. for SJP), they went full-steam ahead with their relationship! In fact, Sarah said they’ve barely “spent a night apart since” their first date 31 years ago:

“We had our first official date on March 8 of 1992 and we’ve been together ever since. We’ve never spent a night apart since then, with the exception of work on location, or his mother was ill for a bit so he went to take care of her, but from that first night we’ve never been apart.”

WOW!

But what made her fall head over heels for the 61-year-old actor? She knew early on in their relationship that she was in love after realizing how much she “admired him” not just for his work but for his personality as well:

“I liked his person very much. He’s so smart, he’s so funny, I like this choice of friends, the way he was living in New York, what was important to him, how he kind of traveled around the city. Really smart and really talented and he was, I thought, so beautiful and handsome and charming.”

Awww!!! The Hocus Pocus star continued:

“I love being home in New York. I wanted to build a life here and he was born and raised in the West Village, literally — he’s never lived north of 11th Street.”

You can tell SJP is still as smitten with Matthew now as she was back in the day! And after seeing so many relationships crashing and burning lately, they are certainly renewing our faith in true love! Ch-ch-check out her sweet story (below):

