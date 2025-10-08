Nicole Kidman Explains Why She Takes Such Risqué Roles Amid Rumors Of Her 'Bottomless Need For Sexual Attention'

Nicole Kidman is opening up about her risqué roles… And why she’s drawn to them!

It’s been a whirlwind week for the Oscar winner. News broke that she and Keith Urban were on the outs last week, and she quickly followed it up by filing for divorce. The common narrative has been that he’s having some sort of midlife crisis and wants to dive back into the bachelor life… And may already have a side chick he’s entertaining!

However, a “Nashville source” suggested to the DailyMail.com that it’s actually NICOLE who’s the problem, as she’s a “very highly sexual person” and is having a “second teenagerhood” … And that source blamed her “bottomless need for sexual attention” for the split. Yeesh!

Sounds a bit more like a Keith source than a “Nashville source” to us, but that’s neither here nor there. What we know to be true? Nicole does have an inclination to act in… risqué projects. And you know what? She’s not ashamed of it.

In an interview with Vogue, which was conducted well before news of her and Keith’s split broke but was just published on Wednesday, the 58-year-old discussed her sexually liberated roles:

“As women actors are increasingly establishing production companies, roles have changed too. It’s not the Madonna-whore anymore.”

She continued:

“Sex is an important part of our lives and is still, a lot of times, taboo. And it shouldn’t be.”

As a self-described introvert, the Bewitched star noted she doesn’t know exactly what keeps drawing her back to such roles, but argued intimacy shouldn’t just be limited to being discussed behind closed doors. And looking back on her career of erotic thrillers, she told the publication her 2024 film Babygirl felt like a fitting bookend a quarter of a century after 1999’s Eyes Wide Shut:

“One ends with the word f**k and the other one ends with the actual action. And there is my career!”

LOLz!

It’s been well documented that Keith totally hated Babygirl, but it’s not like it was her first sexual role during the course of their marriage… If anything she’s been nothing but consistent!

The Others star also admitted she enjoys taking on roles she “can’t even mentally grab”:

“Taking a risk is what I’ve always done. You get back up and you try again and you learn … I still go back to shoestring indie filmmaking because it was where I was born.”

At her center, she’s clearly a fan of cinema! (And of female directors as she works with more than any other A-lister!) As far as online hate goes, the Lion star noted she has to “literally walk away from it” or “it will destroy you.”

Eerily enough, Nicole hinted at an uncertain future — and remember, this was before news broke of her and Keith’s divorce:

“How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?”

Yeesh! Seems like she was hinting at what was going on under the Kidman-Urban roof before it ever came to light! But she channels it all into her work. The Bombshell star added:

“That’s the beauty of what I do. There’s a place for some of this to explode, implode, process, discover.”

