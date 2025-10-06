Nicole Kidman's 'Bottomless Need For Sexual Attention' Blamed For Keith Urban Divorce! And How Does Hugh Jackman Play Into It?!

The big Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban breakup theory lately revolves around his rumored new lady. You’ve probably heard about it — how he got his own place in Nashville, how he wanted to be a single guy again… And how maybe it was even sketchier than a midlife crisis type thing because he supposedly already had a new lady? A country musician maybe, at that??

Like we said, you’ve probably heard that narrative. But it sounds like someone close to the couple has a completely different hot take on the surprise split!

Yes, a “Nashville source” suggested to DailyMail.com late last week that Nicole is the one who’s going through the midlife crisis, not Keith — only they called it a “second teenagerhood.” Huh.

Wildly, they also blamed her “bottomless need for sexual attention”! Sorry, her what now?!?

Yes, as usual, they’re pointing toward Nicole’s overly steamy role in last year’s Babygirl, in which her character hooks up with a younger man, played by hunky Brit Harris Dickinson! Her promo tour for that one was très risqué, with quotes about how she got tired of all the orgasms.

There have been suggestions the movie and conversation around it really bothered Keith. The insider muses:

“The word is that she is a very highly sexual person, that’s the reputation, and she has never shied away from expressing that on screen… Did she think about what her teenagers would think — or her husband? Or was she just thinking about whether she might win an award?”

Huh. This Nashville source is starting to sound like a Keith source to us… We mean, don’t you think? They also tossed out:

“I hear the briefing that the relationship had run its course, but you don’t cast aside a 19-year-long marriage because someone’s been working a bit too much. Something serious has to have happened which someone cannot get past… People are speculating that there has been a betrayal on one side or another.”

See what we mean? We agree with the first part, and it’s absolutely true people are wondering about betrayal… But turning it from speculation that Keith cheated on Nicole to someone cheated on someone is a bit insidious, no? It feels a bit to us like someone is trying to muddy the waters here. Just sayin’.

But there’s yet another person other than Keith that’s found himself getting heaps of blame. And this one is out of nowhere — it’s Hugh Jackman! The source says:

“People are wondering here if the end of Hugh Jackman’s marriage has made them feel like heading for the door.”

Wha?? Apparently they’re all friends. And this couple got a front row seat to watch Hugh and his wife of 27 years Deborra Lee Furness split up:

“Nic and Keith were genuinely very close with Hugh and Deborra. Sometimes when you see another couple seeking fulfillment outside of a long marriage it can be an idea that catches on.”

Huh. That really is a reach, all the way outside of the actual relationship in question! And we have to say, if Hugh was an inspiration to anyone, wouldn’t it have been Keith? Hugh was the one who left his wife for a younger woman he worked with… which is exactly what many fans think Keith did!

Either way, it’s wild to think Hugh’s messy divorce — that looks awkward and sad and complicated from the outside, if we’re being honest — would encourage anyone to follow in those footsteps.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is it just as likely Nicole is having her midlife crisis as Keith? And could either have been influenced by what’s going on with Hugh Jackman??

[Image via Apega/MEGA/WENN/A24/YouTube.]