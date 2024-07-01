Niecy Nash 'Surprised' By Travis Kelce's Acting On New Horror Show!

The ruling is in on Travis Kelce’s acting abilities… Well, at least from his co-star!

On Sunday night, Niecy Nash stunned on the BET Awards 2024 red carpet with her wife Jessica Betts. And while the both looked absolutely AMAZING, one reporter had a very specific question regarding the Dahmer star’s new Ryan Murphy-created show Grotesquerie. Yes, it was about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end!

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Niecy was asked if Travis has “the chops as an actor.” And her response may surprise you! She teased:

“You know what? I’m pleasantly surprised. He’s doing really well. Really well, yeah.”

Inneresting!

We’re not surprised she’d sing his praises. After all, they’re on a show together, what’s she going to say, “He’s bad and it ruins the show”? The note we want to point to here is that she said she was “surprised.” Like she thought, what is this non-actor stunt-casting BS, and he came in and killed it! Hmm.

The Reno 911! alum added that she and the tight end frequently read lines together and that those moments usually consist of her and the athlete “sitting around eating In-N-Out, reading words off a piece of paper.”

Sounds pretty great to us! Ha!

The outlet also asked Niecy if she prods Travis for any inside scoops on his girlfriend Taylor Swift, to which she coyly responded:

“Well now, I don’t ask and tell, let me just say that.”

Well, what’s clear is she and Travis are having the time of their lives filming together! Watch the full interview (below):

Thoughts?? Are you excited to see Trav act in Grotesquerie later this year?! Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Jennifer Hudson Show & Saturday Night Live/YouTube]