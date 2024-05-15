Travis Kelce & Niecy Nash Are Having The Time Of Their Lives Filming Ryan Murphy's New Show Grotesquerie -- WATCH!

Travis Kelce and Niecy Nash aren’t just costars, they’re new besties!

Ever since it was announced the Kansas City Chiefs player would be joining the cast of Ryan Murphy‘s Grotesquerie, the pair have been posting what look like super fun BTS clips!

Related: Travis Picked Up Some VERY Special Jewelry For Taylor! All The Details!

Their Instagram videos are full of giggles and smiles between the two as they act silly and seem to be really getting along. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

LOLz!! These two are something else!!

But this isn’t all for promotion or show, according to insiders for PageSix. This is the real deal, as these two are having a blast filming. The source dished:

“They would not stop laughing the entire time they were filming. They have a similar sense of humor and bonded over their joy for life.”

Aww! And some serious joy they have! Niecy is madly in love with her wife Jessica Betts, while Trav is having fun traveling the world with his lady Taylor Swift. We can’t imagine what those sets were like with these two high-energy, happy people running amuck and causing chaos! Love it!

What do U think about this friendship, Perezcious readers? Unexpected?? Totally perfect?? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/Niecy Nash/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]