Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Need Couples Therapy -- They May Have A BIG Problem!

Count in another couple suffering from the strain of quarantine.

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child in July and seemed like the perfectly content new parents. But not long after that, Artem was due back at Dancing with the Stars.

Heading back to work as a new parent is always going to have its challenges, but in the middle of a pandemic, when filming a television show requires isolation and strict safety protocols… well, it’s a whole other set of problems.

In conversation with Us Weekly, the wrestler was honest about the strain the distance has put on their relationship. She admitted:

“I would be lying to say, ‘Oh, it’s great.’ It has definitely been a struggle for us. It’s hard. We have so many ups and downs. It’s been so difficult on our relationship because I need so much from him, but he’s, like, torn between his job that requires so much from him and then us at home.”

The 36-year-old previously spoke about her struggle with postpartum depression after their son, Matteo, was born. She admitted to Us that she wasn’t as open with the dancer, to the point that her twin sister Brie Bella stepped in. She recalled:

“She had to come to Artem and be like, ‘Nicole isn’t doing well, and she’s hiding a lot from you.'”

Once the ice had been broken, the situation improved — before Chigvintsev returned to DWTS, anyway. Bella explained:

“I just told him, like, ‘I need more attention from you,’ and that is something we’ve worked on, and that’s gotten better. Artem and I have great communication, but it’s been lacking, but that’s something that we’ve been so strong about in our relationship [in the past].”

Luckily, the couple has already put a plan in place: attending couples’ therapy. She shared:

“It’s with our life coach. After Dancing, we’re going to start classes as a couple because we’ve realized that we both feel like we’re not listening to each other. … We finally both just said, like, ‘We need to bring someone in to help us so we don’t get [back] into that place.'”

Hopefully they’ll be able to overcome these (very common) hurdles. However, Nikki revealed that they do have one fundamental disagreement that we’re not even sure therapy can fix…

She told the outlet that she feels “one and done” on children, while Artem still wants to have a daughter. Oh no! The decision on whether to have children was what broke up Nikki and John Cena! Wow, they’re really going to have to get that communication working overtime for that one…

Whatever happens, we wish them the best — and some great quality family time once Dancing is done!

