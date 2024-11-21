Got A Tip?

The Bella Twins

Nikki Garcia & Artem Chigvintsev Settle Divorce -- BOTH Restraining Orders Dismissed! DETAILS!

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvinstev have officially come to a settlement in their divorce.

As we’ve been following, Artem was arrested earlier this year after a domestic violence incident. The former Bella Twin, known in the ring as Nikki Bella, claimed in a legal filing that her husband was the aggressor and “tackled [her] multiple times and pinned [her] to the ground while [their] child was present” at the time. She filed a temporary restraining order against him, which was granted. Innerestingly his side of the story was just the opposite. The Dancing with the Stars alum actually claimed Nikki was the aggressor, and filed his own restraining order. This went against what the cops said at the scene — they arrested Artem on a charge of felony corporal injury to a spouse. Clearly they felt he was at fault.

A really messy situation, to say the least! But now it seems they’re on the path to getting everything sorted out.

According to legal docs obtained by DailyMail.com, on Tuesday a Stipulation and Order for Dismissal of Temporary Restraining Orders was filed in court and BOTH restraining orders were dismissed. The pair also had a two day hearing scheduled for December fifth, which was completely taken off the calendar.

More legal docs, obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, officially revealed Artem and Nikki have settled their divorce ahead of their hearing. The filings state the two of them went to mediation earlier this month and came to an agreement. Insiders told the outlet they were able to come to such a quick settlement because it was an emotionally draining journey to go through — and lawyers are expensive! Hear, hear!

The source went on to say despite the former WWE star and the pro dancer not getting along, they’re trying their best to be civil and are cooperating with one another. That’s great news for their son Matteo, of whom they now have split custody.

A rep for Nikki said:

“Nikki’s number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time.”

Details on other aspects of the divorce like spousal support are not yet available, but we’ll be sure to update you once we hear more. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Nov 20, 2024 16:50pm PDT

