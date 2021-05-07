Jaclyn Hill, Jeffree Star, & More YouTubers React To Nikki Phillippi Euthanizing Her 'Aggressive' Dog: 'Makes Me SICK'

The backlash over Nikki Phillippi’s controversial video continues.

As we previously reported, the YouTuber and her husband Dan Phillippi announced on Monday that they had their dog put down for “aggressive” behavior. The decision came after the Bull Terrier, Bowser, attacked their young son Logan, which was apparently the last straw after several other incidents. The couple faced immediate backlash from fans, questioning why Bowser was put down instead of re-homed, but the lifestyle vlogger claimed that they were told it would be impossible.

The excuses given weren’t good enough for the vlog community, many of whom have strongly condemned Bowser’s death. Beauty influencer Jaclyn Hill wrote on Twitter:

“I have a very temperamental dog. He bites people when he feels nervous, unsafe or if you try to touch him when he doesn’t want to be… I know these things because im his OWNER. Therefore I make sure he’s not in situations where he will react… I don’t kill him!”

She added:

“You guys know I pretty much never insert myself in ‘drama’ especially on a special day like today! (launch day) But I’m just too disgusted. Especially by the ‘goodbye photo shoot’ like WHAT!?”

Jeffree Star, himself a controversial Internet figure, replied to Jaclyn’s tweet:

“Exactly. I’m so disappointed that they even chose to share this information with everyone, but they are a master manipulator so not surprised. Our dogs are our FAMILY and I can’t believe they chose this.”

He also tweeted:

“It’s hard to fathom how someone could kill their own family dog and make content out of it. They need to be investigated. As a dog owner who’s animals are my LIFE, this is hard to wrap my head around “

Exactly. They claimed the dog bite their child once so they had to put him down… Instead of rehoming him, they murdered him. And there’s also NO proof the dog was actually aggressive… This makes me fucking sick. https://t.co/j8oSSJyQeQ — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 6, 2021

The pair have since set their Instagram profiles to private, but that didn’t stop people from resurfacing an upsetting video where Dan seems to taunt Bowser with their other dog.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Nikki and Dan Phillippi private their Instagram accounts as the backlash intensifies over their decision to put down their dog Bowser after he bit their son. Dan also deactivated his Twitter. pic.twitter.com/oGslBQo21f — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 6, 2021

FUCK THESE FUCKING PEOPLE https://t.co/guvOL8fVnG — Meghan Rienks (@meghanrienks) May 7, 2021

Actress and vlogger Meghan Rienks was among those outraged by the resurfaced clip, and shared this disturbing thought:

“i’m not going to watch the nikki phillippi video- but can someone tell me if they showed ‘proof’ that the dog was euthanized? i’m having a hard time believing a vet would do that; and a way easier time believing they murdered him at home”

Lauren Riihimaki, AKA “laurDIY” filmed her own video, shared among many members of the community, that addressed the issue. She added on Twitter:

“As a dog lover and bull terrier owner, I refuse to stay silent about this and let an irresponsible dog owner use their massive platform to publicly share their disgusting decision that did NOT need to happen.”

For 3 days, this story of @NikkiPhillippi unnecessarily euthanizing her bull terrier has truly shaken me to the core and makes me SICK. Please hold them accountable for this cruel decision and know that there are OTHER OPTIONS. https://t.co/oCKN62VpdB — lauren (@laurDIY) May 6, 2021

Controversial doesn’t even begin to cover the Phillippi’s decision. We imagine it would be really hard for their brand to come back from such strong condemnation from the YouTube community. We will definitely be keeping an eye on this situation as it unfolds.

Check out some more responses from Chris Klemens, Def Noodles, and more:

Yall had the nerve to do shit like this and then blame the dog for snapping @NikkiPhillippi @Dan_Phillippi??? Oh and spare us with the James 1:27 in your bio ???? https://t.co/v68mrq2IOm — CHRIS KLEMENS (@ChrisKlemens) May 6, 2021

You killed your dog. Shut the fuck up cunt ???? https://t.co/u3YscZNQh6 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 6, 2021

We cannot continue to treat animals this way like they are objects — John Rush ???????? (@JohnRush32) May 7, 2021

CALL OUT: Manny MUA joins growing number of creators calling out Nikki and Dan Phillippi for putting down their dog Bowser after he bit their son. Manny says “literally fucken sick situation, makes me physically ill.” pic.twitter.com/bi0MFY6K9N — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 7, 2021

add this to spreading deadly misinformation, alt-right conspiracies, being anti-mask, anti-vaxx, anti-abortion, anti-BLM, (let’s just say it, racist) bigot. https://t.co/EKDv2c1Iyw — Meghan Rienks (@meghanrienks) May 5, 2021

CALL OUT: Rachel Ballinger joins growing number of creators calling out Nikki and Dan Phillippi for putting down their dog Bowser after he bit their son. Rachel says “Absolutely disgusted by the whole thing.” pic.twitter.com/akmEKomQ7g — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 6, 2021

This Nikki Phillippi disaster of a human has had me absolutely gutted with sorrow, sympathy and heartache for poor, poor Bowser. Thank you, @laurDIY, for making this video and giving this issue the amplification it needs. https://t.co/Zb55ggZrMe — Kristin Luna (@LunaticAtLarge) May 7, 2021

