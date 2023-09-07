Nina Agdal Sues Logan Paul Opponent Dillon Danis For Posting Nude Photo & NSFW Video!

Nina Agdal has had enough of Dillon Danis’ bullying!

In the lead up to Danis’ October 14 boxing match against Logan Paul, the 30-year-old has been attacking the YouTube star below the belt… Instead of coming for the man himself, he’s been launching a series of social media attacks on his fiancée Nina. From slut shaming her, to photoshopping her with other dudes (including himself)… and in a low move posting a NSFW clip of her talking about her sex life. He even tried to blame X (Twitter) for shadow banning him after posting the model’s private content!

Logan has maintained support for his girl through it all, even going as far as saying he’s the “happiest” he’s ever been — and for Nina, she might just be getting a piece of that happy pie too if the legal system comes through for her.

The 31-year-old has officially filed a lawsuit against the athlete, claiming in legal docs obtained by multiple outlets that he’s caused her humiliation, emotional distress, and even reputational harm, specifically after sharing an explicit pic from a “romantic encounter” she had YEARS ago. She claimed in the legal filings:

“Danis posted the photograph — entirely uncensored — from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff’s consent. Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive.”

Ick! What a menace!

She claimed in the court docs that he agreed to take it down only after his upcoming fight was put in danger of cancelation by Misfits Boxing — but is still upset about the video Danis previously uploaded in which she talks about a period of unintentional celibacy. She claimed that it was stored in her Snapchat drive, which no one else had access to, “suggesting Danis had hacked [her] personal account or had obtained the private video from someone who had done so.”

Whoa!

The filings added Nina “had self-recorded that video, she never sent that private video recording to anyone.” As a refresher, she says in the NSFW clip:

“This is the longest I’ve ever gone without sex since I started. Obviously, it’s driving me crazy. I am struggling. I need penis inside of me, ASAP. So if any of you guys know a good d**k that doesn’t have STD’s on it. I’ll take it, right here.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model is seeking no less than $150,000 per violation. Boy, we really hope she gets what she deserves! This man has just gone way too far!

Dillon has, of course, responded on X already, writing:

“I didn’t even put a ring on it and she already trying to f**k me for all my money.”

Ick.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below!

[Image via Nina Agdal/Dillon Danis/Logan Paul/Instagram.]