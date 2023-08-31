Boxer Who Posted NSFW Video Of Logan Paul's Fiancée Nina Agdal Blames X (Twitter) Ban On... Elon Musk DATING Her?!

The feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has gotten even nastier! And now Elon Musk is involved? Huh??

To recap…

The 28-year-old social media personality and the 30-year-old MMA fighter have a big boxing match coming up on October 14. But in the weeks leading up to the competition, Dillon has decided to spend his time not trash talking LOGAN but instead harassing and bullying Logan’s fiancée, Nina Agdal — someone who isn’t even a part of the fight. We’re not talking some back-and-forth banter and a few jabs between two opponents. It’s been beyond brutal, y’all! He’s done everything from posting photoshopped pictures of her with himself, and real pics of her with other guys (claiming she’s hooked up with them), to sharing an edited and since-deleted nude photo of her! Last week, Dillon claimed to have obtained an actual nude image of her, as well. Ick.

The martial artist has been getting blasted by tons of folks on social media for the slut-shaming, misogynistic attacks on Nina over the past few weeks. When asked about it, Logan brushed it off, saying:

“If Dillon thinks a single photo he’s posted has rattled me at all, he’s a dumbass. I’ve been through the f**king social wringer. I’ve seen it all, I’ve heard all the insults. I know exactly who I am, I know exactly who my wonderful, beautiful fiancée is. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. Some moron troll posting some bulls**t on Twitter will never faze me, ever.”

Despite being called out by Logan, though, Dillon has continued to share some vile and NSFW posts about Nina on social media. He even shared a video of her earlier this week, where she talked candidly about her sex life. She said in the clip:

“This is the longest I’ve ever gone without sex since I started. Obviously, it’s driving me crazy. I am struggling. I need penis inside of me, ASAP. So if any of you guys know a good d**k that doesn’t have STD’s on it. I’ll take it, right here.”

It’s unknown when this clip was recorded or how Dillon obtained it. Frankly it’s not even shocking to us, but we’re not slut-shaming a-holes. But it’s still her video, and it’s gross what he’s been doing with it. But is that the post that crossed the line?

Shortly after that NSFW clip dropped, the fighter has now claimed Logan and Nina are trying to “silence” him by having him “shadow banned” on X (Twitter).

As for how the duo managed to pull that off? Well, Dillon accused the couple of teaming up with Elon Musk — whom he now claims also dated Nina at one point! Ugh. He says Elon is helping them by preventing anyone from seeing his content on the app! He took to the social media platform on Tuesday night to first write:

“Shadow banned again go follow me on Instagram.”

Dillon then asked Elon to “unshadowban” him. However, his request supposedly was ignored as he tweeted the following day that he was “still completely shadow banned,” adding:

“I thought this app was bought to emphasize freedom of speech.”

And afterward, he dropped the bombshell claim about her and Elon:

“They are attempting to silence me. Elon is one of Nina’s former partners. I won’t give in. ‘Those who stand for nothing, fall for anything.’”

First off, there is no evidence or reports of the two ever having been in a relationship. Considering the source, we’re not even giving it the weight of a grain of salt. But we have to ask. What’s Dillon even getting from implying that Nina dated Elon? That Musk couldn’t possibly just see the disgusting behavior and reasonably think it needs to be regulated? Oh wait… this is the guy who reinstated Kanye West, Donald Trump, and a guy who literally posted CSAM, so… Fair point.

But the thing is, his posts have received millions of views in the past few days — so it’s clear they are still showing up on people’s feeds. And we can see them no problem. We haven’t seen any evidence he even was shadow-banned at any point!

Whether Logan and Nina have been orchestrating a so-called ban on X (Twitter), they apparently have been trying to end his trolling through the legal system. Dillon claimed the YouTuber sent him several “cease and desist papers” to stop taunting his fiancée. Alongside a picture of a naked man riding a horse, he wrote:

“Logan on his way to defend his fiancée and serve me more cease and desist papers.”

However, the athlete has zero intentions of backing down anytime soon. He later told followers he had “some epic stuff” planned and was “nowhere near running out of ammo.” Ugh. Dillion proceeded to post pictures of Nina with other men and called her crude names. What childish and f**ked up behavior from this guy. And his level of dedication to dragging Nina through the mud is getting very scary at this point.

We are counting down the days for when this fight is over. This feud has gone way too far at this point. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

