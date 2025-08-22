Noah Cyrus Opens Up About 'Draining' Family Drama -- And How They've ALL Been Dealing With It!

Noah Cyrus finds all the drama within and surrounding her family so exhausting!

Can you blame her? They have a lot of it! Almost every single member had some sort of issue with each other after her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, divorced Tish three years ago! And while Noah was involved in a lot of it, as she feuded with her mom for stealing her much-older boyfriend, Dominic Purcell, she told People on Tuesday that she tries to tune out all the talk about the messy rifts:

“I keep myself quite separated from any interest or ‘drama’ with the family.”

It must take a lot of energy to do when she is smack dab in the middle of the drama! The situation has been emotionally “draining” for Noah, of course. However, she and the family have both dealt with it:

“The one thing that’s connected us with the entire world is music, and that’s what’s the most important to us. Yeah, it emotionally is draining, but it doesn’t hurt us or touch us. It’s something that you really learn to keep separate and far away from yourself.”

But where do they all stand now? We saw signs of Miley and Billy Ray mending the fences. All is seemingly well between Tish and Noah now. But you never know with this family! Things could change in an instant! But according to the July artist, “everybody’s great and loves each other.” Hmm. Does that include Trace Cyrus? Last time we checked, he was beefing with Billy Ray! Noah continued:

“I think when you grow up with that being normal — things being public — that it doesn’t quite reach you. At the end of the day, this is a family, and that’s really it: just going through normal family stuff.”

Your mom marrying your ex-boyfriend isn’t exactly “normal family stuff.” But whatever you say, Noah! LOLz! Ultimately, Noah shared that music is the lifeblood of the Cyrus clan — and that’s what brings them together at the end of the day:

“My dad’s side of the family is very musically gifted and just love music. It’s the bloodline that gave us the gift and love for music. It was the thing that brought them together — and it’s been the thing bringing us all together — so music’s been a constant through and through forever in the Cyrus family.”

As long as they have that, we guess the Cyrus family will always be united — no matter what they’re fighting over! But here’s hoping they take a break from feuding for a while! Let them have an era of peace for once!

