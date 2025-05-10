Miley Cyrus Breaks Silence On Tish Feud Rumors & Reconciliation With Billy Ray!

Miley Cyrus is speaking out about the rumors regarding her relationship with her parents!

If you’ve kept up with the Cyrus family drama, then you know they’ve had a lot of it ever since Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus divorced in 2022. It was clear Miley, for her part, had not been on good terms with her dad as the pop star snubbed him at the Grammys. The Old Town Road singer’s relationship with his much younger ex-wife, Firerose, drove a wedge between them. And what really didn’t help things is that disgusting leaked audio of him calling Miley a “skank!” Despite Billy Ray extending olive branches online, she didn’t seem interested in making up with his dad — until now!

This past week, the Achy Breaky Heart crooner showed fans that he and Miley are on good terms! Billy Ray posted a throwback video of their jam session, saying he was excited to see her again. On Friday, he even dropped a photo of Miley, her boyfriend Maxx Morando, Braison Cyrus, and him to Instagram Stories to wish Briason a happy birthday!

It’s wonderful to see Miley and Billy Ray mending their relationship again! However, their reconciliation seemingly caused drama with her momma! Tish allegedly unfollowed the More to Lose artist on Instagram after her dad first hinted at the reunion! A source for Page Six insisted it was only a “glitch” and “there’s no drama.” Meanwhile, Tish commented that she had “no idea how that happened but it’s fixed now!” And it’s true! She follows Miley on the ‘gram again! But is it true there is no beef between the mother and daughter? Was Tish upset by Miley getting close to Billy Ray again?

The mom hasn’t addressed the situation further, but you know who just did? Miley! Yes, really! The Hannah Montana alum made a super rare comment about her relationship with both Tish and Billy Ray on Instagram Stories on Saturday! Starting with her mother, Miley wrote:

“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us. She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental and uninteresting.”

Miles has a point! It happens! Regardless of what went down, she’s made it clear they are thick as thieves and nothing will ever change that — not even if she hangs out with her dad again! As for Billy Ray? The Grammy winner acknowledged they’ve had their issues in the past but worked things out:

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”

See her statement (below):

