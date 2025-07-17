Why Tish Cyrus Marrying Noah's Ex Dominic Purcell 'Freaked' Out Other Daughter Brandi!

It turns out Brandi Cyrus was really concerned about her momma getting married to Dominic Purcell!

Tish Cyrus tied the knot with the Prison Break star in 2023 — more than a year after she finalized her divorce from her husband of 29 years Billy Ray Cyrus. If you thought the couple moved fast, you weren’t the only ones! During a joint interview on Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey on Tuesday, Brandi revealed she was worried Tish rushed things with Dominic at first:

“I did tell you, you were rushing marriage a little bit. It scared me. I’m like we just got out of one marriage, why are we rushing into another? It just freaked me out.”

Brandi mainly wished her mom processed everything that happened in her previous marriage before she jumped into another one:

“I’m just saying when you rush things, then you have to take a few steps backwards and work through a bunch of s**t that you skipped.”

And let’s not forget the amount of drama the relationship caused! As Perezcious readers know, Tish was feuding with Noah Cyrus all because she reportedly stole Dominic from her youngest daughter! Yep, her kid’s boyfriend, whom she wanted to marry! However, Noah didn’t get to. Her mom did.

Because of the drama, when the podcast host got hitched to the actor in 2023, she didn’t invite the 25-year-old singer to the wedding! It’s not a surprise given what we know now! But that’s how bad their relationship became! Heck, Brandi was nervous about the marriage, but even she scored a spot at the ceremony!

The whole thing caused even more tension in the semi-functional family than normal. Thankfully, most of them are getting along now — except Billy Ray and Trace. Noah and Tish managed to work things out, though. They’re in a great place. But with all that in mind, it’s no wonder Brandi was apprehensive! Wouldn’t you be concerned if your mom not only moved on quickly from your dad but got with your younger sister’s man? While the DJ was worried, Tish shared that one of her daughters was supportive of her and Dom from the start:

“Miley was very encouraging.”

At least one kid was on board! You can watch the podcast episode (below):

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you feel Tish and Dominic moved too fast? Let us know in the comments!

