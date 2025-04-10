Noah Cyrus Reunites With Estranged Mom Tish After Love Triangle Feud -- And They Look SO Happy!

Whoa! Tish and Noah Cyrus just reunited — and they seem to be TOTALLY fine after their big feud!

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old shared a new TikTok with her momma as they danced to the song Pop Muzik by M. They were all smiles as they moved through some synchronized choreography. You’d literally never know they were once on the outs!!

In the caption, Noah suggested she might be taking over Tish’s podcast with her older sis Brandi Cyrus, joking:

“Mommyyy Guess who’s replacing Brandi @Sorry We’re Cyrus.”

If they sit down for a tell-all, heart-to-heart chat on the pod, that would really show how far they’ve come!

Ch-ch-check it out:

Fans were thrilled to see the mother-daughter duo together again, reacting in the comments:

“Nature is healing seeing y’all together” “WAR IS OVER” “So glad to know the fam is getting along” “YESS SO HAPPY TO SEE YOU TOGETHER”

Aw!

As Perezcious readers know, Noah and Tish were feuding after the latter reportedly stole her daughter’s boyfriend Dominic Purcell — who Billy Ray Cyrus‘ ex-wife went on to marry in 2023 without inviting the Ponyo star to the ceremony! Brutal! And this caused a massive rift among the whole family!

Last summer, an Us Weekly source said the family members were trying to move past the controversy, but it was a “slow” process:

“Noah and Tish are working on rebuilding their relationship. It’s been a slow burn and has been very up and down the last several months, but Noah has been more open to the idea of having Tish in her life again.”

Just last month, Noah seemed to hint at all this in her new song, Don’t Put It All On Me. In a statement about the meaning of the track which she wrote with her brother Braison, she said it was about “our family dynamics and how in some ways I’d take it all upon my shoulders.” In part, she sings in the song:

“I can’t look away when I’m watching you move in slow motion / All waves with no ocean / I’m swallowed by the sea / You couldn’t be honest with me, but I know you tried to / But beauty will blind you / Don’t put it all on me.”

Sad! But it looks like they’re truly moving on! Love that! We wonder if Noah’s as chill around Dominic? Their history’s gotta make for an awkward family reunion!

Reactions?? Do U think the good vibes are here to stay? Tell us (below)!

