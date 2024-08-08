How Tish & Noah Cyrus Are 'Rebuilding Their Relationship' Despite Ongoing Tension Amid Dominic Purcell Drama!

Noah and Tish Cyrus are ready to put the drama in the past.

The mother-daughter duo turned heads last week when they were spotted together in public for the first time in years — and for the first time since their rift over Dominic Purcell was made known. According to the 24-year-old singer herself, her mom was helping her out after a dentist appointment. Perfect timing to get back into momma mode, right?! And the sighting signaled a major shift in the feud!

Now, a source is opening up about how and why the once estranged family members are finally “rebuilding their relationship,” telling Us Weekly on Thursday:

“Noah and Tish are working on rebuilding their relationship. It’s been a slow burn and has been very up and down the last several months, but Noah has been more open to the idea of having Tish in her life again.”

The July artist “has let her guard down a bit” regarding the momager and her Prison Break alum hubby, to whom Noah was first romantically linked before Tish swooped in and stole him away after her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. Previous Us sources relayed that the Ponyo alum was “extremely distraught” over the love triangle, saying:

“Although Noah’s relationship with Dominic wasn’t extremely serious, it still felt like a betrayal in her eyes.”

Another source claimed they dated for about 8 or 9 months but were having issues. As you can imagine, the whole thing drove a wedge between Tish and Noah, who ultimately wasn’t invited to the pair’s wedding reportedly out of fear that she’d cause a scene. A few months ago, Noah seemed to extend an olive branch to the music manager, but it seemingly went unreciprocated. However, now it seems there’s been a lot more going on behind the scenes.

Per the outlet’s latest source, apparently the Sorry, We’re Stoned podcast host has been consistently reaching out to her daughter — she’s just been doing it in private! This insider dished:

“Tish has repeatedly reached out to Noah and has tried to be there for her since the drama unfolded. She really wants to have a good relationship with Noah and wants peace within the family. They are both ready to move on.”

We’re sure there’s still a lot for them to work out, and things won’t change overnight. Plus, it must be awkward with Dom and all. But it’s refreshing to hear that they’re trying! There’s so much drama going on in their family, so healing any wounds they can is a great first step to overall “peace” for them all!

