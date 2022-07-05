Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Xanax Addiction: ‘I Was So Far Gone’

Noah Cyrus got candid about her drug addiction in a new interview.

Noah has led an interesting life being the younger sister of Miley Cyrus. She grew up in the spotlight alongside her older sister and experienced all the highs and lows of Hollywood life since a very young age. In an interview with Rolling Stone she opened up about how getting addicted to Xanax as a teenager heavily influenced her life. The I Burned LA Down singer said that she was originally introduced to the medication by her boyfriend when she was only 18:

“My boyfriend at the time, when I was 18, was the first person that gave me a Xanax, and it became a way for us to bond.”

She never explicitly said his name, but many think it’s clear she’s referring to her very public relationship with Diego Leanos, aka Lil Xan. And honestly, would anyone be surprised if he was the one to introduce her to it? He is named after the stuff, after all!

Cyrus went on to open up about how she experienced peer pressure from her beau and the people she hung out with:

“I think I wanted to fit in with him. I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everybody was doing.”

She said the drug made her feel “numb” and that addiction really started taking a toll on her when she realized she could temporarily “silence” the things she was going through:

“Once I felt that it was possible to silence things out for a second and numb your pain, it was over.”

Her relationship with Diego crumbled as well. The pair had a very messy breakup only a few months into their whirlwind romance. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to leave her addiction behind with her ex. The I Got So High That I Saw Jesus singer recalled progressing deeper into it and even once “falling asleep” during a press event because she was “so far gone” on the drug:

“I was completely nodding off and falling asleep, and unable to keep my head up or keep my eyes open, because I was so far gone. It just kind of becomes this dark pit, bottomless pit.”

After the tragic loss of her grandmother in August 2020, Noah realized that it was finally time to get help:

“I was sitting alone, and I was scared, and I realized that all the people that I love and all the people that I need, I was the one pushing them away.”

She began her recovery process in late 2020 and has been working on healing since then. She was even able to channel some of the hardships she was going through into her music and even revealed her addiction “influenced” her soon-to-be-released debut album The Hardest Part.

Luckily, the 22-year-old seems to be doing much better, as she said she’s now able to “comfort and nurture” herself:

“I’m not trying to be, like, any spokesperson for recovery or anything like that. I, myself, am just going through it and figuring it out. I wake up in the mornings, and I’m able to look in a mirror and go on about my day without hating myself. I’m able to comfort myself and nurture myself.”

Way to go, Noah! We’re so happy that she’s doing better and we can’t wait to hear her new music!

