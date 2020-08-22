Miley Cyrus Pays Tribute To Her Beloved Mammie: ‘A True Light In A Dark World’

Miley Cyrus is paying tribute to a very special woman in her life.

On Saturday, the songstress broke the tragic news via Instagram that her beloved maternal grandmother Loretta Finley, best known as “Mammie” passed away.

The 27-year-old wrote (below):

“Even though you are gone…. NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine. Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted.”

Cyrus concluded her post:

“I will miss you for the rest of my life…. I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday you are not with us….”

Also on Saturday, Cyrus shared a video with clips of Mammie set to her song I Miss You, which was co-written by the Disney Channel alum as an homage to her late paternal grandfather Ron Cyrus, who died in February 2006:

The Can’t Be Tamed songstress did not disclose the date of her grandmother’s death or the date of her passing. In 2013, she debuted a permanent tribute to Loretta: a tattoo of her face by Kat Von D on her forearm.

Brandi Cyrus, Miley’s older sister, paid tribute on her Instagram Story to Mammie, writing over one of the images shared, which was of the last time she saw Finley earlier this year:

“Those close to me know that my Mammie raised me and who I am today is truly because of her. I will forever be so grateful for all of the time I got to spend with her as a kid, a teenager, and an adult. I love you Mammie! I’m so sad you had to go, but I know Glenmore and Jack are so happy to see you now ❤️”

In addition to Miley and Brandi, Loretta leaves behind grandchildren Trace, Braison, and Noah Cyrus, and daughter Tish Cyrus.

Sending our deepest condolences to Miley and her family during this difficult time.

[Image via Tish Cyrus/Instagram.]