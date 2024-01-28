North West Offers Up REALLY Honest Review Of Momma Kim Kardashian's New Makeup Line!

North West has a lot to say about her momma’s new makeup line!

Of course, Kim Kardashian just officially launched the SKKN By Kim makeup line. And while the entire beauty world is waiting on pins and needles to see how this line is going to do and how reviewers are going to react to the products, at least one reviewer is already doing her thing! And yes, we’re talking about 10-year-old North!!

On Friday, the KUWTK alum’s oldest daughter took to TikTok to share a five-minute-long “honest” review of the new makeup line. Kim made light of the review herself in the caption of the post, first writing:

“What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha”

From there, it was the North show!! The girl started doing swatches of different eye shadow colors from the line on her arm, comparing what each one was like and how well it was applied. She ended up liking the neutrals, and even made a funny little dig at her A-list momma in the process:

“This is a really nice black, the first one. … They’re really neutral. I like it, like, to go out. Like, dinner. This is classic Kim. This is what she would wear all the time. Never like, too bright colors but neutral.”

Low-key trying to rein in her mom’s style! The SHADE!!

North also went deep on dabbing the black eyeshadow all over her eyelids and beyond, messing her face up while trying to complete her review. She quipped:

“It feels really nice. I’m not trying to do this good but you’ll get it.”

Ha!!

You can see the whole review video for yourself (below):

@kimandnorth What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha???? ♬ original sound – Kim and North

Love it!

If there’s one thing you can say about North, it’s that she tells it like it is! No matter how much that may make momma Kim’s blood pressure rise! LOLz!!

[Image via Spring Hill/YouTube/kimandnorth/TikTok]