10-Year-Old North West Is Making A Music Video For Kanye!

Move over, Kanye West! There’s a new creative director in the family.

The disgraced rapper has been pouring his creative juices into his upcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures — which is already off to a controversial start…

But maybe his oldest daughter North can help salvage it. Last month, the 10-year-old debuted her own rapping prowess while performing her track, You Don’t Want (North Interlude) at a listening party, and now, it looks like she’s helping spearhead the visuals.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the 46-year-old showed off what looks to be a vision board for the music video that will accompany North’s track. He captioned the snap:

“TALKING VIDEO TREATMENT BY YOUR BESTIE MS MS WESTIE”

That, of course, is in reference to the youngster’s lyrics, which famously go:

“It’s your bestie Miss, Miss Westie / Don’t try to test me / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me / It’s your bestie Miss, Miss Westie”

We’re definitely in for a treat, then! The board showcased luxury cars, fancy restaurants, friends, and even some boxing and basketball! LOLz! That little mind of North’s is always active! See (below):

In a following post, the celeb kid recorded as she walked viewers through her vision:

“I’m in my Lamborghini driving over to basketball practice, driving in the front seat just by myself…. I do some basketball practice, and then it’s all my friends in Vultures merch with one vulture flying around”

She continued:

“And then I drive over to Nobu and it’s almost night, and I go, ‘it’s your bestie’”

As the cute video goes on, North definitely makes it known that she has a clear idea of how she wants things to pan out. Watch (below):

Are you ready for this, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via Kim Kardashian/TikTok & REVOLT/YouTube]