Taylor Swift Is Already Going Crazy In Baltimore After Unreal Travis Kelce TD! LOOK!

Taylor Swift has touched down in Baltimore, people! This is not a drill! We repeat: Taylor Swift has touched down in Baltimore!

As expected, the superstar singer has officially appeared at the game between the visiting Kansas City Chiefs and the host Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon in the gorgeous Maryland city. And she’s ready for whatever the AFC Championship brings from here — which, for the winner at least, is a ticket to the Super Bowl in two weeks!!

Related: Travis Kelce’s Dad Didn’t Know Taylor Swift’s Name The First Time He Met Her!

But first, her man. Travis Kelce dressed in all black to show up before the game, walking through the tunnel beforehand looking like a certified bad-ass as he got ready to fight off Lamar Jackson and the Ravens:

Knew he was a Killa first time that we saw him. pic.twitter.com/NRkiKFjeas — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024

Stud!

And soon after, Taylor popped up! She wasn’t hanging with Travis, obviously, but she was walking through the tunnel with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes‘ wife Brittany Mahomes as the two headed up to their suite to get ready for the game. Ch-ch-check out those pics (below):

Taylor Swift has arrived in Baltimore (with game-day bestie Brittany Mahomes) for the #Chiefs vs. #Ravens! pic.twitter.com/HqsMAKhdQz — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 28, 2024

Can she be the Chiefs’ good luck charm once more?!

Something tells us she might… because right near the start of the game, the Chiefs took the early lead on an incredible touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce! And of course, TayTay was cheering HARD up in the suite as it happened! Ch-ch-check out that full moment (below):

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce cap off an incredible drive with an incredible TD! Taylor Swift celebrates, and the Chiefs take a 7-0 lead in Baltimore! ????????pic.twitter.com/WkiZ0fAZPD — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 28, 2024

Amazing!!

As of press time, the Chiefs are up 14-7 late in the second quarter. There is still a LOT of football left to be played, but they look really good so far on the road in Baltimore. The Taylor Swift effect, perhaps?!

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]