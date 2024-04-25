Travis Kelce’s Junk Slipped Out Of His Shorts During Podcast With Andrew Santino! Look!

Travis Kelce either has some BIG cojones or he needs to get the next size up in shorts!

Nearly five years ago now, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared on comedian Andrew Santino’s Whiskey Ginger podcast. But throughout the entire chat, a massive Chiefs logo hovered over Travis’ nether regions… See (below):

Well, we now know that’s because the athlete’s BALLS were hanging out of his shorts!!! And we don’t mean footballs!

Travis and big bro Jason Kelce hosted Andrew on this week’s latest installment of their New Heights podcast, and we got all the dirty details. The Ricky Stanicky star explained that when Trav appeared on his podcast back in 2019, it was a “tight squeeze” because they were temporarily shooting out of his house. So, the camera angles weren’t exactly stellar, and it allowed for a shot of the NFL star’s “boys” to be visible through the entire conversation! Well, that AND because Trav forgot to wear undies!! Andrew recalled:

“My editor calls me and he’s like, ‘Bro, I don’t know how to tell you this but Travis was falling out of his shorts.’ I was like, ‘What are you saying, dude? What do you mean falling out of his shorts?’ He’s like, ‘His boys were sliding out,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no.’”

STOP!! LOLz!

“And he goes, ‘Do you want to call him and, like, re-shoot it?’ And I said, ‘Just put a Kansas City Chiefs logo over his package whenever it falls out.’”

Well, that’s certainly one way to problem-solve! Especially since Travis is such a busy man! The comedian added:

“I mean, Travis’ boys wanted to make an appearance on Whiskey Ginger, and I get that, but sometimes they’d slide out, sometimes they’d go back in the cave … Yeah, Travis had a couple of Fallout Boys.”

HA! That’s quite the visual! He joked:

“And by the way, that footage will be available … on our Patreon. No, I’m kidding, I’m kidding. We’re going to hold off and sell that footage for a lot of money someday.”

Like Taylor Swift would ever allow that that to happen! LOLz! The Beef star added:

“That one is in the vault for life. Travis had a little sideshow going on.”

Referring to underwear retailer and New Heights sponsor, Travis added:

“I didn’t have my Tommy Johns on.”

Jason chimed in to add:

“No wonder you wear underwear now.”

HA! Listen to the hilarious conversation (below):

Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments!

