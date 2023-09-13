Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Reaction To *NSYNC At The VMAs Is Tearin' Up Our Heart!!!

Taylor Swift NSYNC VMAs 2023 Video

This may be the most fangirling we’ve ever seen Taylor Swift do! And that’s saying something!

When *NSYNC took the stage for an oh-so-rare reunion at the VMAs — just to stand there and present an award, mind you — Taylor completely LOST IT! And it was too adorable! Ch-ch-check out what we mean (below)!

And in a special fan cam, you can see how much she’s losing her cool with new pal Ice Spice!

Ha!

It got even cuter when Tay won the award the boys were presenting — Best Pop Song — and took the stage with Justin TimberlakeLance BassJoey FatoneChris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez! Lance even gave her a friendship bracelet!

We love how she was not shy about how much she was losing it, beginning her acceptance speech:

“I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this.”

Hey, who wouldn’t lose it when faced with THIS??

[Image via Comedy Central/Twitter.]

