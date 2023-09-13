Taylor Swift's Reaction To *NSYNC At The VMAs Is Tearin' Up Our Heart!!!

This may be the most fangirling we’ve ever seen Taylor Swift do! And that’s saying something!

When *NSYNC took the stage for an oh-so-rare reunion at the VMAs — just to stand there and present an award, mind you — Taylor completely LOST IT! And it was too adorable! Ch-ch-check out what we mean (below)!

Taylor Swift reacting to NSYNC reuniting at the #VMAs is all of us. pic.twitter.com/HoK7MksnCi — E! News (@enews) September 13, 2023

And in a special fan cam, you can see how much she’s losing her cool with new pal Ice Spice!

Alright, you asked and we delivered! Here’s your extra special #poVMA view of @taylorswift13 and @icespicee_ watching *NSYNC from the audience at the #VMAs! ???? pic.twitter.com/AJm2uRY9Ft — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2023

Ha!

Related: Taylor ‘Hanging Out’ With NFL Star Travis Kelce?!?

It got even cuter when Tay won the award the boys were presenting — Best Pop Song — and took the stage with Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez! Lance even gave her a friendship bracelet!

Taylor Swift wins for Best Pop song at the #VMAs for Anti-Hero. pic.twitter.com/2SLHWhCDG5 — E! News (@enews) September 13, 2023

We love how she was not shy about how much she was losing it, beginning her acceptance speech:

“I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this.”

Hey, who wouldn’t lose it when faced with THIS??

[Image via Comedy Central/Twitter.]