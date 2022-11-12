Cardi B Mourns The Death Of Takeoff With Heartbreaking Tribute: ‘This Has Truly Been A Nightmare’

Cardi B is remembering Takeoff in an emotional tribute.

As you know, the Bad and Boujee rapper – whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead at 28 while at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on November 1. According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences’ coroner’s report, Takeoff was shot in the head and torso before he died at the establishment. No arrests have been made at this time. Very heartbreaking…

His family and friends gathered for a “Celebration of Life” at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday to honor Takeoff. And shortly after the event, Cardi, who is married to fellow Migos member Offset, took to Instagram to open about the “great deal of pain and sorrow” she’s been feeling since his passing. Alongside several pictures of the performer from various moments of his life, the 30-year-old rapper wrote:

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

She then shared that his cousin Offset and uncle Quavo have felt an “emptiness” inside ever since they lost Takeoff, saying:

“The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those.”

The momma of two also touched on the impact Takeoff had throughout his and Migos’ career in the music industry:

“As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit. It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality.”

Cardi concluded:

“I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff. I will also love you 4L & after.”

Beautifully said. You can see her entire tribute to Takeoff (below):

We continue to keep, Cardi, Offset, Quavo, and their loved ones in our thoughts as they mourn this loss. Rest in peace, Takeoff…

[Image via WENN/Avalon, MEGA/WENN]