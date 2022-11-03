Takeoff's Cause Of Death Raises Serious Doubts About 'Stray Bullet' Theory

We continue to learn more about Takeoff‘s tragic death.

As we’ve been reporting, the 28-year-old Migos rapper — whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball — was shot and killed early Tuesday morning after a private event at a billiards and bowling club in Houston, Texas. In the days since, the Houston PD has been working around the clock to bring the killer to justice. Sadly, thus far, it appears they’ve been unable to come up with any solid leads.

Related: See Offset’s Wordless First Public Tribute To Migos Bandmate Takeoff

Now, investigators are confirming key details about the incident. Most notably, Takeoff’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. On Wednesday afternoon, the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office made the ruling following an autopsy. According to People and others, the forensic office determined the recording artist died from”penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm.”

The homicide marker may prove to be a key point in the investigation. As we previously reported, Takeoff’s record label Quality Control Music released a statement about his death on Tuesday afternoon. In the statement (which you can see in full, below), the record imprint claimed the killing occurred due to “senseless violence and a stray bullet” that struck the rapper:

With police looking at the incident as a homicide, and the medical examiner ruling as such, it’s unclear whether it was a “stray bullet” or not.

Obviously, none of it will bring Takeoff back. But we hope justice will come soon for the rapper’s family and loved ones, and a motive can be established as to why the shooter did what they did, as detectives continue to learn more. In their initial press conference on the murder on Tuesday afternoon, the Houston PD indicated the incident occurred after an argument outside the billiards and bowling hall. Sergeant Michael Arrington, the case’s lead investigator, told media outlets at the time:

“A private party was booked out for the event — after that ended, a large group of people gathered at the front door area outside of the building, and that led to an argument where the shooting took place from the disagreement.”

Related: Takeoff Made A Haunting Statement About Death Days Before The Shooting

In the days since, police have tried to piece together exactly what happened. Readers will recall how Houston PD Chief Troy Finner (pictured above, inset) used that same press conference to mourn Takeoff’s death and plead for the public’s help in getting justice:

“I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston. And everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is. What a great artist. I ask that we all pray for his mother, his family, and all of his friends who are in deep pain and shock still right now. We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time. Peaceful, loving, great entertainer.”

Fellow Migos rapper Quavo, who is Takeoff’s uncle, was also at the scene during the shooting. He was not injured in the incident. Video from the shooting’s aftermath appeared to show Quavo trying in vain to get help for Takeoff and begging for assistance from others around him.

Quavo and Takeoff had released a new collaborative album, Only Built For Infinity Links, about a month ago. The pair had also just released their latest music video, for the single Messy, hours before Takeoff’s death.

We continue to send our condolences to Takeoff’s family, friends, and loved ones.

[Image via KHOU 11/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]