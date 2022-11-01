Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead At 28 -- Shot & Killed In Houston

Takeoff has been killed.

The rapper, who is one third of Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning after some type of altercation during a dice game in Houston, Texas. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the rapper was playing dice with fellow Migos artist Quavo at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the south Texas city. Around 2:30 a.m. local time, an alteration occurred inside the bowling alley that led to a shooting. Multiple witnesses reported to the outlet that somebody opened fire and hit Takeoff “either in the head or near his head.”

Police were called and responded immediately. When they arrived, Takeoff had already passed away. The outlet notes he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was just 28 years old.

According to KPRC Houston, two other people were also shot at the scene. The event had been a private party with “40 to 50 people” at the location, per cops. At first, police did not disclose the rapper’s identity to the public pending family notification, only indicating the victim was a Black male in his 20s. They did report that the other two people shot were taken to local hospitals in private cars. Their conditions are not known at this point, according to the Houston Police Department.

Very early Tuesday morning, TMZ obtained footage from the aftermath of the shooting. In the chaotic clip, Quavo can be seen gathered around Takeoff with several other people. They try to move the rapper at first, but then lower him down and yell for help. If you are so inclined, you can see scary NSFW shots from the aftermath of the violent outburst HERE.

As the outlet notes, Takeoff had posted a selfie from the bowling alley just a few hours before his death. As of early Tuesday morning, it is still available on his Instagram Stories (below):

Quavo had also been posting videos on social media earlier in the night. At this point, the motive behind the shooting is unclear.

Migos fans, other rappers, and celebs on Twitter were horrified at the senseless violence reportedly involving the dice game. Here are just a few of the many reactions already pouring in:

“I’m in shock right now, I can’t believe it. I pray to god it’s fake. This s**t just isn’t fair bro wtf” “Takeoff probably the most unproblematic rapper. He don’t bother nobody and stay out the way.” “the fact someone ends up dead over an argument about a dice game is everything that’s wrong with the world…” “Considering how much Migos has accomplished over the years, it’s hard to comprehend that Takeoff was only 28 years old. Wow.” “We really lost one of the best talents of this generation over a fkn dice game.” “When I was a kid, Tupac and Biggie getting shot was a big deal. You didn’t see major stars like that getting shot and killed. Now it’s happening like every other month. I’ve never seen so many major artists get killed like this. And over a dice game?!? Senseless.” “No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss.” “RIP Takeoff this is too sad… that man never bothered anyone. And he was a damn good rapper. F**k.”

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of Migos. Quavo was his uncle, and Offset was his cousin. The group first rose to prominence in 2013 with their hit Versace, and three years later landed at number one on the Billboard charts with Bad and Boujee. The slain rapper and his uncle had just released their latest music video, Messy, earlier in the day on Monday.

Sending our condolences to Takeoff’s family, friends, and loved ones at this time.

R.I.P.

