Southern Charm Star Olivia Flower’s Brother Dead At 32

Conner Flowers has tragically passed away at just 32 years old.

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers‘ brother sadly died on Monday, as confirmed by family friend and fellow reality star, Thomas Ravenel, in a Wednesday Instagram post. He wrote:

“​​RIP Conner Flowers 2/9/1990-1/30/2023 Words can’t rightfully describe how rare and remarkable you were. You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless. My sincerest sympathies to your broken-hearted family.”

See (below):

Legacy Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina later confirmed to Page Six that a visitation will be held for the young star Saturday, followed by a memorial service Sunday. On the funeral home’s digital obituary page, Flowers’ Southern Charm co-star, Taylor Ann Green’s mother, Leslie Green, tributed Conner and offered support for his grieving family:

“Precious Olivia, Robin and Garry… please know how heartbroken we are for your unspeakable loss. We are holding you in our hearts and prayers for the peace, comfort and strength of God to carry you through. With much love, Leslie and Rick Green (& all of Taylor Ann’s family).”

Olivia has not yet made a statement, but the two were seemingly close, as they frequently appeared on one another’s social media accounts.

As of now, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office hasn’t revealed an official cause of death.

So tragic. Our hearts are with the Flowers family during this incredibly difficult time. Share your support in the comments down below. Rest in peace.

[Images via Olivia Flowers/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]