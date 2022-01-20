Olivia Munn Admits 'Breastfeeding Is Hard' After Welcoming Baby With John Mulaney: 'Especially If You Have Low Supply'

Olivia Munn is experiencing the ups and downs of motherhood firsthand!

The X-Men: Apocalypse star got candid on social media Wednesday after struggling to breastfeed her newborn Malcolm, whom she welcomed with boyfriend John Mulaney in November. Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress expressed:

“Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply.”

The new momma also shared an adorable photo of her dog sitting on her pillow, teasing:

“At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow.”

LOLz!!

Related: Anna Marie Tendler Says Divorce Drama Has Been ‘Surreal’

The 41-year-old went on to highlight a collection of supplements she is currently using in hopes of having better success, sharing:

“8 weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.”

Along with the photo (below) was a poll for her followers, in which she asked:

“Any other moms taking allll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?”

Luckily for her, and all the struggling moms out there, she knows she’s not alone. More than half of those who responded agreed that lactating can be challenging. We bet that’s so comforting to hear! Check out all the photos from her IG here:

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN & Olivia Munn/Instagram]