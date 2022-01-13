Anna Marie Tendler Opens Up, Admits Divorce Drama With John Mulaney & Olivia Munn Has Been 'Surreal'

Anna Marie Tendler is picking up the pieces.

John Mulaney made waves when he announced his divorce from Tendler shortly after exiting rehab. While the comedian has moved on with Olivia Munn and recently welcomed his first child with the actress, his ex has publicly processed her grief through posting emotional artwork and making funny, self-deprecating TikToks.

Related: Anna Marie Goes Topless In Empowering Post On Surviving Breakup

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the artist commented on the split directly for the first time since her “heartbroken” first statement. In the wake of her husband’s childbirth announcement, she said:

“Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal. In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”

The 36-year-old has spent much of the pandemic isolating in the former couple’s Connecticut home (she shared she does miss friends and admitted that she’s “maybe a little too young to be living in the middle of the woods by myself”). Of her tumultuous 2021, she reflected:

“I had a lot of bad days and medium days. I wouldn’t say I had any good days until the summer.”

The veteran makeup artist began posting TikToks in October, where she hinted around the split from the SNL alum. In one showcase of her photographs, she noted that “grief is the ultimate creator!!” In another, she teasingly coached her followers in success by advising them to “Have a really bad year. Like, publicly bad” before making a Taylor Swift Reputation joke (“The old owner can’t come to the phone right now…”)

Similarly, for Harper’s she expressed gratitude for her “detail-oriented handwork” that requires total focus to not “prick myself with a needle and fuck something up.” She joked:

“Just have your whole life fall apart and then develop a hand skill!”

Anna Marie is wary of her newfound Internet attention, however, as the publication observed that she “witnessed firsthand how horrible being famous is.” That said, she’s willing to take advantage of the privilege she gained from being married to a public figure:

“I do not want to have squandered that. I want to use the skills that I was able to glean from that time, that I had that time to figure out what I wanted to do. Because I know a lot of people don’t get that.”

Related: Olivia Defends Romance With John, Blasts Critics Who ‘Blame’ Her For His Divorce

Though the Comeback Kid performer shocked fans by having a baby with Olivia after previously sharing his decision to remain child-free with Tendler, his ex hasn’t ruled out making big life changes of her own. She told the outlet that she “always held partnership above having kids,” but had decided to freeze her eggs. She revealed:

“There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot. … I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that.”

Much of Anna Marie’s work in recent months has been so heartbreaking, so we’re glad to see that she’s taking a positive perspective on the future. We look forward to seeing what else she will create.

[Image via Anna Marie Tendler/TikTok, Olivia Munn/Instagram & Joseph Marzullo/Apega/WENN]